Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: inflammation | vitamin c. bromelain | boswellia

Natural Alternatives for Inflammation

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 01 November 2022 04:33 PM EDT

The best anti-inflammatory prescription I can give you is to eat a healthy diet. Conversely, eating an unhealthy diet full of refined sugar, salt, oils, and flour will trigger inflammation.

My patients are constantly amazed that when they remove all refined food products from their diet, their inflammatory condition improves.

Along with a healthy diet, drinking adequate amounts of water is a must for fighting inflammation. That’s because dehydration stimulates inflammation. Take your weight in pounds, divide the number by two, and the resulting number is the minimum amount of water, in ounces, you should drink daily.

Many nutrients also have anti-inflammatory effects. Vitamin C is an essential antioxidant that the human body is incapable of manufacturing. Therefore, we must get vitamin C from our diet or take a supplement. Vitamin C is found in fruits and vegetables. I suggest having at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily along with taking 3,000 mg to5,000 mg per day in supplements.

Unfortunately, the content of vitamin C in our food supply has been declining along with other nutrient levels over the years. At the same time, exposure to pollutants and other toxins has increased. Therefore, the need for vitamin C has increased.

Another nutrient with potent anti-inflammatory effects is the enzyme bromelain, which is found in pineapples. It can be safely used in to fight any inflammatory condition. Bromelain should be taken on an empty stomach to get the best anti-inflammatory effect.

For inflammation of the joints, glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate are both effective natural treatments. They have been used for many years in animal and human medicine.

Boswellia has been used for hundreds of years for its anti-inflammatory benefits. The ancient incense frankincense comes from the Boswellia species.

Other anti-inflammatory natural substances include green tea and holy basil. Vitamin E not only has antioxidant properties, but can also function as an anti-inflammatory agent.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 01 November 2022 04:33 PM
