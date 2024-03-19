×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: inflammation | quercetin | hesperidin | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Natural Treatments for Inflammation

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 19 March 2024 04:27 PM EDT

Inflammation is a natural response to illness or injury. Many people seek natural cures for the condition marked by redness, swelling, pain and heat. Spices including turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, garlic, cayenne, black pepper, and clove have been found to reduce bodily inflammation.

Inflammatory bowel disease can be eased by increasing nitric oxide in the lining of the gut with fisetin in apples, persimmons, strawberries, and citrulline, found in watermelon, beets, and spinach.

Other supplements that have been shown to reduce inflammation include:

• Vitamin C. Supplementing with vitamin C has been shown to lower C-reactive protein, a general marker of inflammation.

• Quercetin. Flavonoids such as quercetin have anti-inflammatory properties.

• Hesperidin. Found in citrus fruits, this flavonoid has anti-inflammatory properties.

• Green tea. This anti-inflammatory agent has been recognized as a treatment for arthritic disease.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Inflammation is a natural response to illness or injury. Many people seek natural cures for the condition marked by redness, swelling, pain and heat.
Tuesday, 19 March 2024 04:27 PM
The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis.

