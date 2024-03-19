Natural Treatments for Inflammation

Inflammation is a natural response to illness or injury. Many people seek natural cures for the condition marked by redness, swelling, pain and heat. Spices including turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, garlic, cayenne, black pepper, and clove have been found to reduce bodily inflammation.

Inflammatory bowel disease can be eased by increasing nitric oxide in the lining of the gut with fisetin in apples, persimmons, strawberries, and citrulline, found in watermelon, beets, and spinach.

Other supplements that have been shown to reduce inflammation include:

• Vitamin C. Supplementing with vitamin C has been shown to lower C-reactive protein, a general marker of inflammation.

• Quercetin. Flavonoids such as quercetin have anti-inflammatory properties.

• Hesperidin. Found in citrus fruits, this flavonoid has anti-inflammatory properties.

• Green tea. This anti-inflammatory agent has been recognized as a treatment for arthritic disease.