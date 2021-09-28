×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: human papillomavirus | cervical cancer | vaccine

HPV Vaccine Increases Cervical Cancer Risk

Dr. Brownstein Tuesday, 28 September 2021 04:42 PM

An article in the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics reported that Sweden was experiencing a substantial increase in the incidence of invasive cervical cancer, especially during the years 2014-2015. The increase was shown to be most prominent among women ages 20 to 49. No increase was seen in women over 50.

In Sweden, universal adult HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination began in 2006, and most younger girls started to be vaccinated by 2012-2013.

The author of the study wrote, “HPV vaccination could play a role in the increase in the incidence of cervical cancer. The increased incidence among young females, the possibility of virus reactivation after vaccination, the increase in premalignant cell changes shown by the FDA for women who were already exposed to oncogenic HPV types and the time relationship between the start of vaccination and the increase in cervical cancer in Sweden could support this view.”

The HPV vaccine targets specific strains of human papillomavirus thought to be associated with the development of cervical cancer. But it is also associated with serious adverse effects, in part because of its very high aluminum content.

Research in the U.S. has found that the strains targeted by the vaccine has caused the virus to mutate and other strains of HPV are now becoming more common.

Cervical cancer is not common, and detection and treatment of cervical cancer with regular pap smears has been a success for modern medicine.

The side effects of the HPV vaccine should give anyone pause before injecting it. I predict that vaccination against HPV will cause other strains of HPV to develop and become troublesome.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


