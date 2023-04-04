×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: hpv | cancer | dna | dr. brownstein

The Case Against HPV Causing Cervical Cancer

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 04 April 2023 04:31 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is thought to cause cervical cancer because remnants of the virus have been found in around 70 percent of cervical cancer cases. However, the evidence is unclear about whether or not HPV infection by itself is enough to cause cervical cancer.

And, of course, it is important to note that 30 percent of cervical cancers show no signs of HPV infection.

Years ago, researchers published an article in the journal Molecular Cytogenetics questioning whether cervical cancers were being caused by HPV infections. They argued that the theory that HPV causes cervical cancer does not stand up to scientific scrutiny. This theory holds that somehow after 20 to 50 years of exposure, HPV (along with other unknown cofactors) triggers cervical cancer.

The authors studied the hypothesis that all cancers are individual species for each particular patient, with each cancer containing its own unique genetic markers. In other words, not all cervical cancers are the same; rather, each has its own individual genetic makeup consisting of unique DNA and RNA.

If HPV was responsible for causing the majority of cervical cancers, you would not expect each cancer to have unique genetic components — they would be similar to HPV’s genetic makeup.

The researchers further hypothesized that non-HPV carcinogens are responsible for inducing genetic changes that cause normal cells to multiply out of control. They analyzed samples of nine cervical cancers for their genetic materials. Seven of the nine specimens contained residual DNA from HPV.

But that doesn’t mean that HPV caused those cancers. It could mean that HPV was once present and hadn’t been detected. Two of the nine specimens did not even contain DNA from HPV.

The most important point to come out of this study is that each cervical cancer examined had its own unique DNA. The authors suggested that the altered genetic markers were the result of damage or changes to normal DNA by some kind of carcinogen. If that theory is true, the authors claimed that a vaccine against HPV “. . . will have no effect on the occurrence of cervical [cancers].”

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Human papillomavirus (HPV) is thought to cause cervical cancer because remnants of the virus have been found in around 70 percent of cervical cancer cases. However, the evidence is unclear.
hpv, cancer, dna, dr. brownstein
347
2023-31-04
Tuesday, 04 April 2023 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved