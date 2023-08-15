×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: heart failure | statins | magnesium | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Low Magnesium Linked to Heart Failure

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 15 August 2023 02:05 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Congestive heart failure occurs when heart function declines and fluid builds up in the lungs and other parts of the body. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association looked at the relationship between heart failure and magnesium intake in 97,725 postmenopausal women. Magnesium intake was measured by a food-frequency questionnaire and divided into quartiles from highest to lowest.

Hospitalized heart failure was monitored in the subjects. Compared to women with the highest magnesium intake, women in the lowest quartile had a 32 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with heart failure.

Furthermore, low magnesium intake was associated with an 81 percent higher risk of reduced ejection fraction (the ability of the heart to pump blood to the tissues) between the lowest and the highest magnesium intake groups.

The authors concluded, “Low magnesium intake in a . . . [group of post menopausal women] was associated with a higher risk of incident heart failure, especially heart failure with a reduced ejection fraction.”

During my medical training, heart failure was generally seen in older men who had suffered either a severe or multiple heart attacks. Thirty years later, things have changed. It is being diagnosed in younger and younger men and women. I now see patients in their early 50s with heart failure.

Why is heart failure so common? The number one reason, in my opinion, is the widespread use of statin drugs, which are known to deplete coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) — a substance necessary for muscle function. Along with the kidneys and lungs, the heart contains the highest amounts of CoQ10 in the human body.

Depletion of CoQ10 could be predicted to cause reduced function in those organs. That is exactly what happens with statin use. More information can be found in my book, The Statin Disaster.

Magnesium is concentrated and highly utilized in the muscles of the body. I have been checking red blood cell magnesium levels in patients for over two decades, and most were deficient. Symptoms of magnesium deficiency include aching, cramping muscles.

It is best to have yearly checks on your core mineral levels which should include magnesium. A holistic healthcare provider should be able to guide you with this.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association looked at the relationship between heart failure and magnesium intake in 97,725 postmenopausal women.
heart failure, statins, magnesium, dr. brownstein
366
2023-05-15
Tuesday, 15 August 2023 02:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved