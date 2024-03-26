×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: heart failure | hypertension | diabetes | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Conventional Treatments for Heart Failure

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 26 March 2024 04:24 PM EDT

Because it is so common, all primary care physicians are (or should be) well-trained to diagnose and treat congestive heart failure. Although I am a holistic physician, I do believe there is a time and a place for conventional medicine, including the use of prescription drug therapies. In an emergency such as an acute episode of congestive heart failure, a conventional approach can be lifesaving.

The first step in treating any illness, heart failure included, is to search for the underlying cause. Once that is identified, a proper treatment plan can be instituted.

For example, if a patient’s congestive heart failure is caused by drinking too much alcohol, then stopping drinking is the main priority. If diabetes is the underlying cause, then effective treatment for diabetes has to be part of the solution. If obesity is the main cause of heart failure, weight loss should be the course of treatment.

When the heart muscle fails, fluid backs up into the lungs and the veins. As the fluid accumulates, shortness of breath and swelling can develop. If the situation worsens, a heart failure patient can die from fluid buildup in the lungs and lack of oxygen to the tissues and organs — basically the same way a drowning person dies.

To avoid this, doctors often prescribe a diuretic medication such as Lasix or Bumex. These medications work by helping the kidneys release excess fluid, increasing production of urine and the frequency of urination.

Physicians also prescribe medications that help lower blood pressure in order to lessen the stress on the heart to pump blood throughout the body. Hypertension (elevated blood pressure) is one of the primary risk factors for heart failure.

Although I believe holistic treatments are a good option for managing and treating moderate heart failure, I can’t state strongly enough that a case of severe heart failure may require lifesaving pharmaceutical medications.

Dr-Brownstein
Although I am a holistic physician, I do believe there is a time and a place for conventional medicine, including the use of prescription drug therapies.
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 04:24 PM
