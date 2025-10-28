WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

Wrong Treatment for Heart Disease

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 28 October 2025 04:28 PM EDT

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S, killing one person every 33 seconds. In addition, more than 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.

The number of Americans who suffer from heart disease is indeed staggering. In the case of an acute heart attack, advances in cardiology have improved the mortality rate. But long-term care leaves much to be desired.

Patients with heart disease usually see a cardiologist, who will immediately put the patient on a number of medicines. Invariably, that list includes a statin drug.

I have written many times about the ineffectiveness of statins for preventing heart attacks and strokes. Nearly every statin study has shown the same thing: a 1 percent absolute risk reduction for nonfatal strokes and heart attacks when statin medications are taken for years. There is no longevity benefit.

The research is clear: Statins won’t help you live longer. Yet through slick marketing, the powers that be have convinced more than 40 percent of American adults to take a drug associated with severe adverse effects that offers no benefit to 99 percent of users.

A much better treatment for heart disease is to talk to the patient about the benefits of a good diet and regular exercise.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 28 October 2025 04:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

