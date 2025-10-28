Wrong Treatment for Heart Disease

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S, killing one person every 33 seconds. In addition, more than 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.

The number of Americans who suffer from heart disease is indeed staggering. In the case of an acute heart attack, advances in cardiology have improved the mortality rate. But long-term care leaves much to be desired.

Patients with heart disease usually see a cardiologist, who will immediately put the patient on a number of medicines. Invariably, that list includes a statin drug.

I have written many times about the ineffectiveness of statins for preventing heart attacks and strokes. Nearly every statin study has shown the same thing: a 1 percent absolute risk reduction for nonfatal strokes and heart attacks when statin medications are taken for years. There is no longevity benefit.

The research is clear: Statins won’t help you live longer. Yet through slick marketing, the powers that be have convinced more than 40 percent of American adults to take a drug associated with severe adverse effects that offers no benefit to 99 percent of users.

A much better treatment for heart disease is to talk to the patient about the benefits of a good diet and regular exercise.