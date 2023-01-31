Fluoride Elevates Heart Disease Risk

Fluoride is associated with many adverse health outcomes. This is not surprising, as fluoride concentrates in arteries and can attract calcium.

These days, doctors can order coronary calcium scores to evaluate the level of calcium in coronary arteries. They have found that there is a direct correlation between elevated coronary calcium and an increased risk for heart disease. In fact, coronary calcium score is now the single best test to determine your risk of developing coronary artery disease.

Aluminum salts are also added to public water supplies to bind contaminants. Aluminum and fluoride can bind together to form aluminum-fluoride. This molecule is very similar to the naturally occurring phosphate ion that is found in DNA and RNA.

Phosphate is also part of the energy storage molecule ATP (the “P” stands for phosphate). Because they are so similar to phosphate ions, aluminum-fluoride ions can interfere with the body’s production and utilization of ATP, and can negatively alter the body’s DNA.

Aluminum-fluoride ions also disrupt communication within the body.

Thousands of scientific studies have shown that aluminum-fluoride ions interfere with multiple signals across cell walls.

Fluorine is also one of the most electronegative elements in the periodic table. That means it is a highly reactive substance — which is one of the reasons it’s used in bomb-making, including nuclear bombs.

In addition, because fluoride is such a small molecule, it can easily cross the blood-brain barrier or enter other tissues and organs with little difficulty. So if fluoride bonds with aluminum or lead, it can cause those metals to accumulate in the body and the brain.