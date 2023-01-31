×
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Fluoride Elevates Heart Disease Risk

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Fluoride is associated with many adverse health outcomes. This is not surprising, as fluoride concentrates in arteries and can attract calcium.

These days, doctors can order coronary calcium scores to evaluate the level of calcium in coronary arteries. They have found that there is a direct correlation between elevated coronary calcium and an increased risk for heart disease. In fact, coronary calcium score is now the single best test to determine your risk of developing coronary artery disease.

Aluminum salts are also added to public water supplies to bind contaminants. Aluminum and fluoride can bind together to form aluminum-fluoride. This molecule is very similar to the naturally occurring phosphate ion that is found in DNA and RNA.

Phosphate is also part of the energy storage molecule ATP (the “P” stands for phosphate). Because they are so similar to phosphate ions, aluminum-fluoride ions can interfere with the body’s production and utilization of ATP, and can negatively alter the body’s DNA.

Aluminum-fluoride ions also disrupt communication within the body.

Thousands of scientific studies have shown that aluminum-fluoride ions interfere with multiple signals across cell walls.

Fluorine is also one of the most electronegative elements in the periodic table. That means it is a highly reactive substance — which is one of the reasons it’s used in bomb-making, including nuclear bombs.

In addition, because fluoride is such a small molecule, it can easily cross the blood-brain barrier or enter other tissues and organs with little difficulty. So if fluoride bonds with aluminum or lead, it can cause those metals to accumulate in the body and the brain.

