How to Diagnose Heart Disease

There are many good diagnostic tests available for heart disease. And a diagnosis is important, because if you don’t know what’s wrong, you can’t formulate an effective treatment.

Many patients are only diagnosed with heart disease after they suffer a first heart attack, by undergoing an electrocardiogram (EKG), which measures the electrical activity of the heart. Specifically, sound waves provide moving pictures of the heart muscle.

In addition, coronary catheterizations can effectively diagnose blockages in the coronary arteries by injecting dye into the arteries and radiographically viewing the amount of plaque in an artery.

These and other tests can provide a physician with a clear picture of what is wrong with the heart. There is no doubt in my mind that these diagnostic tests, as well other cardiovascular tests, can provide a solid diagnosis to what is causing a patient’s cardiovascular symptoms.

Where I disagree with many cardiologists is the treatment program.