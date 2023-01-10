×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: heart disease | electrocardiogram | catheterization

How to Diagnose Heart Disease

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 10 January 2023 04:36 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

There are many good diagnostic tests available for heart disease. And a diagnosis is important, because if you don’t know what’s wrong, you can’t formulate an effective treatment.

Many patients are only diagnosed with heart disease after they suffer a first heart attack, by undergoing an electrocardiogram (EKG), which measures the electrical activity of the heart. Specifically, sound waves provide moving pictures of the heart muscle.

In addition, coronary catheterizations can effectively diagnose blockages in the coronary arteries by injecting dye into the arteries and radiographically viewing the amount of plaque in an artery.

These and other tests can provide a physician with a clear picture of what is wrong with the heart. There is no doubt in my mind that these diagnostic tests, as well other cardiovascular tests, can provide a solid diagnosis to what is causing a patient’s cardiovascular symptoms.

Where I disagree with many cardiologists is the treatment program.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
There are many good diagnostic tests available for heart disease. And a diagnosis is important, because if you don’t know what’s wrong, you can’t formulate an effective treatment.
heart disease, electrocardiogram, catheterization
152
2023-36-10
Tuesday, 10 January 2023 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved