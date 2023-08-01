We Need to be Educated About Health

We need a “Manhattan Project” for our health. The best minds in medicine and social policy should come together to create a plan to get us out of the mess we’re in. If we don’t act soon, our country could fall into a downward spiral we may not be able to get out of.

Americans are innovative people. But we have been lied to about our healthcare system. The Big Pharma cartel promotes drugs that do nothing to enhance our health, and politicians get paid healthy donations to ensure that nothing changes.

Now is the time for us to stand up and demand those changes. Call your representatives. Tell them what you are seeing. Even more importantly, it’s up to you to educate yourself about what good health means, how you can achieve it, and how you can maintain it.

You can’t rely on a conventional doctor to be your guide; most understand very little about this topic. The way I explain it to my patients is that they are driving the car and I am standing on the side of the street yelling directions to them.

I am their partner, helping them achieve optimal health. I want to educate people so they can make the right choices.