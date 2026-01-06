WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: halides | iodine | chlorine | dr. brownstein
OPINION

What Are Halides?

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 06 January 2026 04:24 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

The Periodic Table of Elements is an organized chart of all known chemical elements based on their size. It is laid out in a pattern in which each column exhibits similar properties.

Bromine is part of the halogen family of elements, which occupies group 17 (the 17th column from left to right) of the chart. When halogens combine with any other element, the compound is known as a halide. The halogens — from smaller to larger — include: fluorine (fluoride), chlorine (chloride), bromine (bromide), iodine (iodide), and astatine (astadide).

The most common halides are fluoride, chloride, bromide, and iodide. Out of the four common halides, two are essential for the human body: chloride and iodide. We can’t manufacture them, nor can we live without them. We must get them from our diet or via supplementation, or we will die.

The other two halides — fluoride and bromide — are nonessential, and are in fact toxic substances that have no (or minimal) therapeutic effect within the human body.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
The most common halides are fluoride, chloride, bromide, and iodide. Out of the four common halides, two are essential for the human body: chloride and iodide.
halides, iodine, chlorine, dr. brownstein
163
2026-24-06
Tuesday, 06 January 2026 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved