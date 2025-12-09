WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, editor of Dr. David Brownstein's Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation's foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich.

Vitamin B6 Treats H. Pylori Infection

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 09 December 2025 12:55 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Helicobacter pylori infection of the stomach lining is one the most common bacterial infections humans contract. In fact, it’s estimated that more than 50 percent of the world’s population is infected with H. pylori, which presents as stomach and esophageal pain, particularly after eating.

The primary FDA-approved treatment for H. pylori consists of two antibiotics concurrently, such as minocycline and metronidazole. However, these antibiotics can cause severe side effects including vomiting, dizziness, and other gastrointestional issues.

Scientists studied whether vitamin B6 can minimize the adverse reactions caused by the antibiotic therapy for H. pylori infections. In a randomized trial, 280 patients were treated with either antibiotic therapy or the same therapy plus vitamin B6, which did not affect the treatment.

The rate of adverse effects in the vitamin B6 group was 56.92 percent, significantly lower than the 74.62 percent in the conventional treatment group. The rate of moderate to severe central nervous system symptoms decreased from 58.7 percent to 14.63 percent. And the proportion of moderate to severe gastrointestinal reactions decreased from 33.33 percent to zero.

The authors hypothesized that the effects of taking vitamin B6 were due to production of the calming neurotransmitter gamma-aminoburyic acid (GABA) in the brain.

In Natural Way to Health, I wrote about my natural approach to treating H. pylori. This therapy consists of using a combination of mastic, oregano oil, citricidal, and a prebiotic and probiotic. There’s no reason to use the FDA-approved therapy when safe and effective natural therapies are available.

H. pylori infections also require dietary changes, particularly avoiding refined foods such as refined sugar.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 09 December 2025 12:55 PM
