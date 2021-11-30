×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Green Tea Prevents Brain Decline

Dr. Brownstein By Tuesday, 30 November 2021 04:31 PM

In the journal FASEB, scientists reported on a study of the effects of epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) — the major polyphenol in green tea — on insulin resistance and memory impairment.

The study was conducted on mice randomly divided into three groups: a control group; a high-fat, high-fructose diet group; and a high-fat, high-fructose diet group treated with EGCG. Memory loss was assessed by using a water maze test.

The EGCG group experienced a protective effect against the memory impairment that was seen in the high-fat, high fructose dietary group. In addition, the researchers found EGCG was associated with protection against diet-induced neuronal damage.

Markers of neural inflammation were also lower in the EGCG group. Two-thirds of adults in the U.S. are overweight and one-third are obese.

Obesity leads to an increase in inflammation in the body. Inflammation in the brain can lead to an oxidative state where brain function can decline.

Excess fat on the human body stimulates an increase in inflammatory disorders. EGCG is known to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cardioprotective effects.

Whether consumed in tea or taken in supplements, EGCG can help those who are suffering memory problems.

But the first step for these patients is to eat a healthy diet free of refined sugar and refined carbohydrates and exercise.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


