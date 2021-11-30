Green Tea Prevents Brain Decline

In the journal FASEB, scientists reported on a study of the effects of epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) — the major polyphenol in green tea — on insulin resistance and memory impairment.

The study was conducted on mice randomly divided into three groups: a control group; a high-fat, high-fructose diet group; and a high-fat, high-fructose diet group treated with EGCG. Memory loss was assessed by using a water maze test.

The EGCG group experienced a protective effect against the memory impairment that was seen in the high-fat, high fructose dietary group. In addition, the researchers found EGCG was associated with protection against diet-induced neuronal damage.

Markers of neural inflammation were also lower in the EGCG group. Two-thirds of adults in the U.S. are overweight and one-third are obese.

Obesity leads to an increase in inflammation in the body. Inflammation in the brain can lead to an oxidative state where brain function can decline.

Excess fat on the human body stimulates an increase in inflammatory disorders. EGCG is known to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cardioprotective effects.

Whether consumed in tea or taken in supplements, EGCG can help those who are suffering memory problems.

But the first step for these patients is to eat a healthy diet free of refined sugar and refined carbohydrates and exercise.