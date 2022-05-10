Cereals Contaminated With Weed Killer

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup is used on most U.S. crops. In fact, over the last 20 years, glyphosate use has skyrocketed. Roundup is the most heavily used chemical herbicide of all time.

Even small amounts of ingested glyphosate has been shown to cause problems in the liver and kidneys. The Environmental Working Group recently undertook an independent study to test the level of glyphosate found in many commonly ingested cereal products.

The scientists reported that large amounts of glyphosate were found in Cheerios, Wheaties, Corn Flakes, Raisin Bran, Special K, and Frosted Flakes. They also found high levels of the herbicide in crackers, baked goods, and cookies.

This study is a perfect example of why you need to eat certified organic foods. It is safe to assume that all conventionally grown food products that contain grains are probably contaminated with Roundup.

Glyphosate was first patented as a chelator — a substance that binds unwanted minerals. In humans and animals, there is no reason to doubt that glyphosate will bind to minerals, causing deficiencies.

Animal studies have shown a strong correlation with glyphosate, given at levels comparable to human consumption, associated with tumors of the liver.

Avoid any food that may be contaminated with glyphosate.