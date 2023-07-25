Glucosamine Lowers Mortality Risk

An article in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases attempted to evaluate the associations of regular glucosamine use with all-cause and cause-specific mortality. This prospective study included 495,077 women and men from the United Kingdom who were followed for a median of 8.9 years.

The authors found a significant reduction in all-cause mortality (15 percent) and cardiovascular disease mortality (18 percent) for those who used glucosamine. There was also a reduction in mortality from cancer (6 percent), respiratory diseases (27 percent), and digestive diseases (26 percent).

The scientists concluded, “Regular glucosamine supplementation was associated with lower mortality due to all causes, cancer, CVD, respiratory and digestive diseases.”

Glucosamine is a nutritional supplement for arthritic patients because it has an anti-inflammatory effect on the joints. There are not many adverse effects from glucosamine, but those who have a shellfish allergy can’t use it.

I have found glucosamine helpful for those suffering with arthritic issues. Reducing inflammation can benefit a wide range of diseases, and possibly reduce mortality risks. I have used glucosamine in combination with other anti-inflammatory nutrients and found it successful to reduce aches and pains from inflammation.