Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

Glucosamine Lowers Mortality Risk

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 25 July 2023 04:33 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

An article in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases attempted to evaluate the associations of regular glucosamine use with all-cause and cause-specific mortality. This prospective study included 495,077 women and men from the United Kingdom who were followed for a median of 8.9 years.

The authors found a significant reduction in all-cause mortality (15 percent) and cardiovascular disease mortality (18 percent) for those who used glucosamine. There was also a reduction in mortality from cancer (6 percent), respiratory diseases (27 percent), and digestive diseases (26 percent).

The scientists concluded, “Regular glucosamine supplementation was associated with lower mortality due to all causes, cancer, CVD, respiratory and digestive diseases.”

Glucosamine is a nutritional supplement for arthritic patients because it has an anti-inflammatory effect on the joints. There are not many adverse effects from glucosamine, but those who have a shellfish allergy can’t use it.

I have found glucosamine helpful for those suffering with arthritic issues. Reducing inflammation can benefit a wide range of diseases, and possibly reduce mortality risks. I have used glucosamine in combination with other anti-inflammatory nutrients and found it successful to reduce aches and pains from inflammation.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


