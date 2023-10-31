×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio
Tags: glands | hormones | cancer | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Our Glands Are Under Attack

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 31 October 2023 04:34 PM EDT

The human body contains many glands, which are organs that secrete or interact with chemicals called hormones to facilitate vital processes. These glands include the thyroid, ovaries, uterus, pancreas, prostate, uterus, and the breasts. Each of these glands either produces hormones or is hormone-sensitive tissue that utilizes hormones in its normal function.

For example, the thyroid gland produces thyroid hormones that are required by every cell in the body to function optimally. The uterus does not produce a hormone but contains tissue — endometrium — that requires hormones such as estrogen and progesterone to prepare the uterine lining for the implantation of a fertilized egg.

Hormones impact other cells and tissues. Examples of hormones and which glands they are produced by include:

• Estrogen (ovaries and adrenal glands)

• Insulin (pancreas)

• Progesterone (ovaries and adrenal glands)

• Testosterone (testicles and adrenal glands)

• Thyroid hormone (thyroid gland)

People throughout the U.S. are suffering serious illnesses — including cancer — affecting glandular tissues. For such a problem to be so widespread means either we have an infectious agent, a wide-raging nutrient deficiency, or some environmental exposure is causing a nationwide problem.

In the case of glandular diseases, there are two major issues causing the rise: iodine deficiency and exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

This is important to know, because once you understand why glandular problems are occurring, you will be in a position to lower your risk of developing one.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Brownstein
Tuesday, 31 October 2023 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

