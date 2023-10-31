Our Glands Are Under Attack

The human body contains many glands, which are organs that secrete or interact with chemicals called hormones to facilitate vital processes. These glands include the thyroid, ovaries, uterus, pancreas, prostate, uterus, and the breasts. Each of these glands either produces hormones or is hormone-sensitive tissue that utilizes hormones in its normal function.

For example, the thyroid gland produces thyroid hormones that are required by every cell in the body to function optimally. The uterus does not produce a hormone but contains tissue — endometrium — that requires hormones such as estrogen and progesterone to prepare the uterine lining for the implantation of a fertilized egg.

Hormones impact other cells and tissues. Examples of hormones and which glands they are produced by include:

• Estrogen (ovaries and adrenal glands)

• Insulin (pancreas)

• Progesterone (ovaries and adrenal glands)

• Testosterone (testicles and adrenal glands)

• Thyroid hormone (thyroid gland)

People throughout the U.S. are suffering serious illnesses — including cancer — affecting glandular tissues. For such a problem to be so widespread means either we have an infectious agent, a wide-raging nutrient deficiency, or some environmental exposure is causing a nationwide problem.

In the case of glandular diseases, there are two major issues causing the rise: iodine deficiency and exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

This is important to know, because once you understand why glandular problems are occurring, you will be in a position to lower your risk of developing one.