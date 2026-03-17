A Failed Approach to Health

The obesity epidemic was well underway when I finished my medical training in the early 1990s. Americans were already getting heavier, and diabetes and its associated illnesses (heart and kidney diseases, cancer, et al,) were rising at unacceptable levels.

What did the powers that be do? They created a “food pyramid” that told us how to eat.

And what did we do? We followed the food pyramid and increased our consumption of refined carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, and cereal. Unfortunately, those refined carbohydrates are now known to cause weight gain.

The food pyramid is a perfect example of why you should question everything the government tells you about your health. The government’s recommendations during the COVID-19 crisis — from vaccination to masking and social distancing — did nothing to prevent infection, transmission, or hospitalization and death.

The entire experience should end our reliance on governmental recommendations in health matters. It’s essential to question everything in medicine, and do your own research. I can’t stress enough the importance of educating yourself about your health.

If I had followed the government’s recommendations during COVID-19, I would have failed my oath as a physician. I did not close my office. I did not tell my patients to sit at home and wait until they could not breathe in order to receive medical attention. I promptly treated my patients in person, and did my best to keep them out of the hospital and help them overcome the illness.

Most of the drugs conventional physicians utilize do not treat the underlying cause of an illness. Aside from antibiotics for infections, the most commonly prescribed drugs — including medications for heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, and autoimmune disorders — fall into that category.

For instance, the most profitable class of medications in the history of medicine are called statins. Nearly 40 percent of American adults are prescribed a statin medication.

Unfortunately, statins are incredibly ineffective medications. At best, they reduce the risk for a recurrent heart attack or stroke by 1 percent to 3 percent.

And statins do not increase longevity or lower mortality risk for the vast majority of people who take them. That means the most widely prescribed drugs in the U.S. fail 97 percent to 99 percent of the people who take them.

And they are associated with a number of severe adverse reactions.