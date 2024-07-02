Eating Fish Reduces Brain Risk

Consumption of fish is often touted as promoting brain health because research has shown that fish intake helps prevent cerebrovascular disease (atherosclerosis of the blood vessels of the brain). In the journal Neurology, researchers studied the association of fish intake with global cerebrovascular burden based on brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) markers.

The scientists analyzed 1,623 subjects ages 65 and over who had no history of brain disease including stroke or dementia, as well as cardiovascular disease. Compared to those who consumed fish less than one time per week, those who consumed fish two to three times per week had a 19 percent lower incidence of cerebrovascular disease, and those who consumed fish more than four times per week had a 30 percent lower risk of cerebrovascular disease. Participants ages 65 to 69 had better results than those older than 75.

Cerebrovascular disease, like atherosclerosis of the coronary arteries, is a common cause of illness and death and a major cause of brain decline that can lead to dementia. Strokes are also a manifestation of cerebrovascular disease.

This study found a strong association of fish intake with lower cerebrovascular disease rates, and better outcomes for younger subjects.

However, farm-raised fish are not healthy sources; they have altered fatty acid profiles because of the food they are fed. Wild-caught fish is a much better choice because it has a proper fatty acid profile.

It’s also important to avoid fish with high mercury content, such as tuna and swordfish. Wild salmon is a low mercury content fish.