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Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

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Tags: fatty liver | silymarin | obesity | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Silymarin Helps Fatty Liver Disease

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 24 March 2026 04:21 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Fatty liver disease is a chronic condition characterized by fatty infiltration of the liver, meaning normal liver tissue is replaced with fatty tissue. This can lead to fibrosis and cirrhosis of the liver, as well as other serious problems including liver failure.

In the Annals of Hepatology, researchers identified 26 randomized, controlled trials that involved 2,375 subjects among whom use of silymarin (a compound from the herb milk thistle) significantly reduced the levels of total cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, fasting insulin, and elevated HDL cholesterol levels. It also lessened insulin resistance.

Furthermore, fatty liver index numbers and fatty liver score decreased. The subjects who were given silymarin also showed significant improvements in fatty liver disease.

If there was any Big Pharma medication that accomplished all that, it would be a blockbuster drug prescribed for most Americans. But alas, silymarin is a natural product that can’t be patented.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans are overweight, with some 40 percent considered obese. Most of those people probably also have liver disease.

Being overweight is a risk factor for fatty liver disease. Alcoholism is also a known risk factor. But nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is occurring at epidemic rates worldwide. This is being driven, in part, by the increase in obesity.

Unbelievably, more than 25 percent of the world’s population suffers from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. I frequently diagnose and successfully treat fatty liver disease. Silymarin is an integral part of that treatment.

However, fatty liver disease cannot be treated successfully without cleaning up the diet. Diets helpful for fatty liver disease include those that eliminate refined sources of sugar and carbohydrates. And avoiding alcohol is absolutely necessary.

Exercise can also improve fatty liver disease. Adopting a holistic lifestyle that includes avoiding all refined food sources, drinking adequate amounts of water, and eating organic food can help a person overcome fatty liver disease.

More information about a healthy diet can be found in my book, The Guide to Healthy Eating.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Dr-Brownstein
Fatty liver disease is a chronic condition characterized by fatty infiltration of the liver, meaning normal liver tissue is replaced with fatty tissue.
fatty liver, silymarin, obesity, dr. brownstein
327
2026-21-24
Tuesday, 24 March 2026 04:21 PM
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