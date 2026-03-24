Silymarin Helps Fatty Liver Disease

Fatty liver disease is a chronic condition characterized by fatty infiltration of the liver, meaning normal liver tissue is replaced with fatty tissue. This can lead to fibrosis and cirrhosis of the liver, as well as other serious problems including liver failure.

In the Annals of Hepatology, researchers identified 26 randomized, controlled trials that involved 2,375 subjects among whom use of silymarin (a compound from the herb milk thistle) significantly reduced the levels of total cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, fasting insulin, and elevated HDL cholesterol levels. It also lessened insulin resistance.

Furthermore, fatty liver index numbers and fatty liver score decreased. The subjects who were given silymarin also showed significant improvements in fatty liver disease.

If there was any Big Pharma medication that accomplished all that, it would be a blockbuster drug prescribed for most Americans. But alas, silymarin is a natural product that can’t be patented.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans are overweight, with some 40 percent considered obese. Most of those people probably also have liver disease.

Being overweight is a risk factor for fatty liver disease. Alcoholism is also a known risk factor. But nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is occurring at epidemic rates worldwide. This is being driven, in part, by the increase in obesity.

Unbelievably, more than 25 percent of the world’s population suffers from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. I frequently diagnose and successfully treat fatty liver disease. Silymarin is an integral part of that treatment.

However, fatty liver disease cannot be treated successfully without cleaning up the diet. Diets helpful for fatty liver disease include those that eliminate refined sources of sugar and carbohydrates. And avoiding alcohol is absolutely necessary.

Exercise can also improve fatty liver disease. Adopting a holistic lifestyle that includes avoiding all refined food sources, drinking adequate amounts of water, and eating organic food can help a person overcome fatty liver disease.

More information about a healthy diet can be found in my book, The Guide to Healthy Eating.