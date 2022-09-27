Know Why You're Feeling Fatigued

Far too many people are suffering from fatigue, which is best diagnosed and treated using a holistic medical approach. Though that is not to say that conventional diagnostic tests should be avoided if you are suffering from fatigue.

Fatigue can also be caused by serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease. And conventional medical tests are effective for diagnosing those kinds of illnesses. But if fatigue is caused by adrenal or thyroid gland deficiency, a holistic treatment should be pursued.

Conventional approaches to treating adrenal or thyroid deficiencies are not as effective. You’d think that endocrinologists would be best qualified to treat poor thyroid and adrenal functions. But that’s not the case.

For some unknown reason, endocrinologists refuse to fully evaluate a patient’s whole adrenal system — including checking DHEA and pregnenolone levels. When patients come to me with a diagnosis of adrenal failure — full-fledged Addison’s disease — I always give them DHEA and pregnenolone, along with other bioidentical natural hormones. And nearly 100 percent of the time, the patient reports feeling much better after taking them.

Adrenal gland supplements from neonatal cows can also provide positive results for those with poor adrenal function. Natural thyroid gland products provide more positive results than synthetic thyroid hormones such as Synthroid.

If you are feeling fatigued, you deserve a full workup to find out why you are tired. And the use of antidepressant medications to treat fatigue should be extremely limited. You deserve better than that.

I suggest finding a holistic physician who can properly evaluate and treat you using safe and effective natural therapies, when they are indicated. You can find a holistic physician by going to the website of the International College of Integrative Medicine www.icimed.com.