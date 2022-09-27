×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Know Why You're Feeling Fatigued

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 27 September 2022 04:31 PM

Far too many people are suffering from fatigue, which is best diagnosed and treated using a holistic medical approach. Though that is not to say that conventional diagnostic tests should be avoided if you are suffering from fatigue.

Fatigue can also be caused by serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease. And conventional medical tests are effective for diagnosing those kinds of illnesses. But if fatigue is caused by adrenal or thyroid gland deficiency, a holistic treatment should be pursued.

Conventional approaches to treating adrenal or thyroid deficiencies are not as effective. You’d think that endocrinologists would be best qualified to treat poor thyroid and adrenal functions. But that’s not the case.

For some unknown reason, endocrinologists refuse to fully evaluate a patient’s whole adrenal system — including checking DHEA and pregnenolone levels. When patients come to me with a diagnosis of adrenal failure — full-fledged Addison’s disease — I always give them DHEA and pregnenolone, along with other bioidentical natural hormones. And nearly 100 percent of the time, the patient reports feeling much better after taking them.

Adrenal gland supplements from neonatal cows can also provide positive results for those with poor adrenal function. Natural thyroid gland products provide more positive results than synthetic thyroid hormones such as Synthroid.

If you are feeling fatigued, you deserve a full workup to find out why you are tired. And the use of antidepressant medications to treat fatigue should be extremely limited. You deserve better than that.

I suggest finding a holistic physician who can properly evaluate and treat you using safe and effective natural therapies, when they are indicated. You can find a holistic physician by going to the website of the International College of Integrative Medicine www.icimed.com.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Brownstein
Tuesday, 27 September 2022 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

