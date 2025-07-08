WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: exercise | vitamin d | mental health | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Exercise Benefits Mental Health

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 04:27 PM EDT

Scientists studied whether aerobic resistance exercises would improve cognition by comparing exercise alone to exercise and computerized cognitive training and vitamin D supplementation in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial.

Vitamin D was administered in a dose of 10,000 IU three times per week. The subjects were given a cognitive test at six months. The average age of the research participants was 73 years.

At six months, all of the subjects who were treated with exercise improved whether or not they received vitamin D or cognitive therapies. Subjects who received cognitive therapies and exercise also improved compared to the control group. No significant improvement was found with vitamin D supplementation.

The authors concluded, “Older adults with mild cognitive impairment receiving . . . exercises with . . . cognitive training significantly improved cognition. Vitamin D supplementation had no effect.”

More than 50 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, and it is increasing at epidemic rates in the U.S. Conventional medicine has neither a cure nor any effective treatment.

I’ve been writing, lecturing, and advising patients about the benefits of daily exercise for decades. There is not a single medical condition that can’t be improved with regular exercise. Of course, it’s best to exercise daily throughout your life — not to begin in response to an illness. But it’s never too late to start.

If you’re suffering from a medical condition, beginning an exercise program can help. And that doesn’t mean you have to go to a gym. Walking is a great form of exercise. I suggest at least 30 minutes a day.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 08 July 2025 04:27 PM
