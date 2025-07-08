Exercise Benefits Mental Health

Scientists studied whether aerobic resistance exercises would improve cognition by comparing exercise alone to exercise and computerized cognitive training and vitamin D supplementation in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial.

Vitamin D was administered in a dose of 10,000 IU three times per week. The subjects were given a cognitive test at six months. The average age of the research participants was 73 years.

At six months, all of the subjects who were treated with exercise improved whether or not they received vitamin D or cognitive therapies. Subjects who received cognitive therapies and exercise also improved compared to the control group. No significant improvement was found with vitamin D supplementation.

The authors concluded, “Older adults with mild cognitive impairment receiving . . . exercises with . . . cognitive training significantly improved cognition. Vitamin D supplementation had no effect.”

More than 50 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, and it is increasing at epidemic rates in the U.S. Conventional medicine has neither a cure nor any effective treatment.

I’ve been writing, lecturing, and advising patients about the benefits of daily exercise for decades. There is not a single medical condition that can’t be improved with regular exercise. Of course, it’s best to exercise daily throughout your life — not to begin in response to an illness. But it’s never too late to start.

If you’re suffering from a medical condition, beginning an exercise program can help. And that doesn’t mean you have to go to a gym. Walking is a great form of exercise. I suggest at least 30 minutes a day.