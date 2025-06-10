WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: exercise | brain health | vitamin d | dr. brownstein
Exercise Improves Brain Health

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 10 June 2025 04:34 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

For a report in JAMA Network Open, scientists studied whether exercise could improve cognition in older adults with mild cognitive impairment by comparing exercise alone to exercise and computerized cognitive training with vitamin D supplementation in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial.

The dose of vitamin D was 10,000 IU three times per week. The subjects were given a cognitive test at six months. Average age of the participants was 73. At six months, all subjects who did exercise improved whether or not they received vitamin D or cognitive therapy. Subjects who received cognitive therapy and exercise improved compared to the control group. No significant improvement was found with vitamin D supplementation.

There are many reasons for memory problems, including hormonal imbalances, heavy metal toxicities, adverse reactions to prescription drugs, and nutrient imbalances. But there are a few treatments that can help any patient suffering from a memory issue. This includes drinking an adequate amount of water. The brain is 80 percent water by weight. It’s impossible to have a healthy brain when it is chronically dehydrated.

I continually advise patients to avoid dehydration by taking your weight in pounds, divide the number by two, and the resultant number is the minimum ounces of water to drink per day.

This study demonstrated that exercise also significantly improves cognitive impairment. In fact, I have yet to see an illness that is not improved by exercise, which stimulates the immune system, lymph system, cardiovascular system, pulmonary system, and the central nervous system.

Studies comparing exercise to commonly prescribed antidepressants continually show exercise is a better therapy with markedly less adverse effects.

If you’re suffering from memory issues, the first step is to maintain optimal hydration. Next, eat a healthy diet free of refined foods including refined sugar, and exercise daily for at least 30 minutes. Walking is a perfectly good exercise.

Simply moving the body continually for 30 minutes will help any medical condition, including brain issues.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Brownstein
Tuesday, 10 June 2025 04:34 PM
