The Reason Drugs Cause Problems

Most drugs work by poisoning enzymes and/or blocking receptors in the body. Enzymes are proteins that catalyze chemical reactions. For instance, digestive enzymes help to break down food so that the body can utilize nutrients to make energy and support other bodily functions.

Receptors are sites in the body where molecules bind to in order to stimulate a process. In other words, after a receptor is bound by an element, it causes the body to initiate a response. In the thyroid gland, iodine binding to its receptor causes the thyroid gland to produce thyroid hormone.

You simply cannot maintain good health if your enzymes are poisoned and your receptors are blocked.

When I was in medical school, I thought drug therapies could cure all ills. Only when I went into private practice did I began to question what I had been taught.

Once I started looking at the body as a holistic, interconnected organism, I realized that absolute reliance on drug therapies was not the best way to treat patients.

Instead of poisoning enzymes and blocking receptors, I began to look for methods that supported the body’s physiology, rather than relying on drugs that negatively altered it.