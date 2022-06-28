Blueprint for Better Health

I always remind my patients that the most important medical device that they come in contact with on a daily basis is a fork — because what you put in your mouth will determine whether you are on the road to health or illness.

But believe me, talking with patients about their diet is not my favorite thing to do. Most are reluctant to change the way they eat until a health issue actually emerges. And, of course, there are literally hundreds of commercial diets that claim not only to promote health, but even to help people overcome difficult illnesses such as an autoimmune disease or cancer.

What I have learned over the years is that every patient is a unique biochemical individual. A diet that works for one person may not be good for the next. I have seen patients meticulously follow a healthy diet, yet still have difficulty with illness or inability to lose weight.

But a good diet isn’t enough. A healthy diet should be part of a comprehensive holistic lifestyle that includes exercise, drinking adequate amounts of water, taking the correct vitamins and minerals, detoxifying the body, and ensuring a balanced hormonal system.

And a healthy diet must be free of toxins.