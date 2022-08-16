×
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Different Forms of Arthritis

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 16 August 2022 04:15 PM EDT

Making a proper diagnosis is a fundamental part of every patient encounter. Once a diagnosis is made, a treatment plan can be devised and implemented, and hopefully the problem can be rectified.

When I was in medical school, much of the training I received consisted of improving my diagnostic skills. I was taught to take a proper patient history, perform a physical exam, and order the appropriate tests to confirm or dismiss the diagnosis that I was considering.

It’s important to understand that there are more than 100 different diagnoses that fall under the diagnosis of arthritis. The most common forms of arthritis include:

• Ankylosing spondylitis

• Gout

• Infectious arthritis

• Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis

• Osteoarthritis

• Psoriatic arthritis

• Rheumatoid arthritis

Each of these forms of arthritis have different underlying causes and presentations. Therefore, it is essential to properly identify the arthritis in order to develop a treatment plan.

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 04:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

