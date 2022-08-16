Different Forms of Arthritis

Making a proper diagnosis is a fundamental part of every patient encounter. Once a diagnosis is made, a treatment plan can be devised and implemented, and hopefully the problem can be rectified.

When I was in medical school, much of the training I received consisted of improving my diagnostic skills. I was taught to take a proper patient history, perform a physical exam, and order the appropriate tests to confirm or dismiss the diagnosis that I was considering.

It’s important to understand that there are more than 100 different diagnoses that fall under the diagnosis of arthritis. The most common forms of arthritis include:

• Ankylosing spondylitis

• Gout

• Infectious arthritis

• Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis

• Osteoarthritis

• Psoriatic arthritis

• Rheumatoid arthritis

Each of these forms of arthritis have different underlying causes and presentations. Therefore, it is essential to properly identify the arthritis in order to develop a treatment plan.