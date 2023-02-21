Vitamin C Benefits Diabetics

A study in the journal Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism looked at the relationship between vitamin supplements and control of blood sugar and hypertension in diabetic patients.

For four months, subjects were given either 1,000 mg per day of vitamin C or a placebo and observed with a continuous glucose monitoring device. Compared to those who took a placebo, the vitamin C-supplemented subjects had a significant reduction in glucose after meals and lower average blood sugar levels. They also had reduced systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient. Humans can’t produce it in their bodies, so they have to get adequate amounts through food or supplements.

Deficiency can lead to many health problems, including heart disease, strokes, and increased susceptibility to pathogenic organisms.

Over the past 25 years, I have found vitamin C deficiency in approximately one[1]third of my patients — most are on the lower end of the reference range.

Vitamin C is found in fruits and vegetables and some animal products. But like other nutrients, vitamin C levels in food have been falling for the last 50 years.

I use both oral and intravenous vitamin C in my practice, and encourage patients to supplement with 3,000 mg to 5,000 mg per day to saturate their red and white blood cells. If you are acutely ill or suffering from a chronic illness, you may need more vitamin C.