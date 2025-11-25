WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

What Is Diabetes?

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 25 November 2025 04:10 PM EST

Diabetes is usually not difficult to recognize. Clinical symptoms include frequent urination, excessive thirst or hunger, and either accelerated weight loss or weight gain. Fatigue, vision changes, and mood changes can also be associated with it, and the disease may lead to poor wound healing.

The word “diabetes” (originally called “diabetes mellitus”) is derived from the Greek word “diabetes,” which means “to siphon,” and the Latin word “mellitus,” which signifies “sweet.” The disease was first defined in the 17th century by the sweet taste of sufferers’ urine.

However, earlier cultures — including the Greeks, Chinese, Egyptians, and Persians — had identified sweet-tasting urine among people with such an illness. In those ancient times, physicians could diagnose diabetes from excess sugar in the urine, but they had no idea how to treat it.

In 1889, physicians explained that dogs that had their pancreas removed developed symptoms of diabetes and died shortly thereafter.

The pancreas is a gland in the stomach that is responsible for producing insulin, which is crucial for transmission of sugar from the blood into cells. Not surprisingly, without a pancreas, an insufficient amount of insulin is produced, and diabetes — that is, excessive blood sugar — can develop.

In 1921, other physicians found that dogs that developed diabetes through having their pancreas removed could have symptoms reversed by being treated with an extract from the pancreas — what is now known as insulin.

In 1922, the first human diabetic was successfully treated with insulin.

