Metformin Leads to B12 Deficiency

Nearly 40 percent of Americans are obese and more than 60 percent are overweight, and the obesity epidemic has been growing for decades, so it’s no surprise that many Americans are diabetic.

Metformin (glucophage) is used by patients with Type 2 diabetes to reduce glucose absorption from the intestines, lower liver glucose production, and improve insulin sensitivity. In 2020, there were more than 92 million prescriptions written.

Long-term use of metformin can lead to vitamin B12 deficiency, a condition that is now very common. I have personally seen a steady decline in vitamin B12 levels in patients who took metformin for years.

This deficiency can lead to hematological and neurological problems. If vitamin B12 levels become severely deficient, it can cause permanent neurological damage.

More information about vitamin B12 can be found in my book, Vitamin B12 for Health.