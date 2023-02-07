How CoQ10 Affects Insulin Sensitivity

A study in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences attempted to see if supplementing with coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) would improve diabetics’ blood sugar control.

Diabetic women were given either 100 mg of CoQ10 or placebo for 12 weeks, and at the end of the study, blood pressure was reduced in the CoQ10-treated group compared to the placebo group. Fasting blood sugar was also lower in those who took CoQ10. Lastly, insulin sensitivity was improved in the CoQ10 group.

CoQ10 is a vitamin-like substance that is produced in the body. It is not an essential nutrient unless you are taking a statin medication (or red rice yeast). That’s because statins poison an enzyme that is crucial to producing CoQ10.

CoQ10 deficiency is associated with many health problems and supplementing with CoQ10 has been shown to help with heart failure, Parkinson’s disease, migraine headaches, and statin-induced muscle aches and pains.

It’s also is very safe. I routinely have patients take 100 mg to 300 mg per day, and I recommend more CoQ10 when an illness is severe.