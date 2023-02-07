×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: diabetes | insulin | coq10 | dr. brownstein

How CoQ10 Affects Insulin Sensitivity

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 07 February 2023 04:36 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

A study in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences attempted to see if supplementing with coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) would improve diabetics’ blood sugar control.

Diabetic women were given either 100 mg of CoQ10 or placebo for 12 weeks, and at the end of the study, blood pressure was reduced in the CoQ10-treated group compared to the placebo group. Fasting blood sugar was also lower in those who took CoQ10. Lastly, insulin sensitivity was improved in the CoQ10 group.

CoQ10 is a vitamin-like substance that is produced in the body. It is not an essential nutrient unless you are taking a statin medication (or red rice yeast). That’s because statins poison an enzyme that is crucial to producing CoQ10.

CoQ10 deficiency is associated with many health problems and supplementing with CoQ10 has been shown to help with heart failure, Parkinson’s disease, migraine headaches, and statin-induced muscle aches and pains.

It’s also is very safe. I routinely have patients take 100 mg to 300 mg per day, and I recommend more CoQ10 when an illness is severe.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
A study in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences attempted to see if supplementing with coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) would improve diabetics’ blood sugar control.
diabetes, insulin, coq10, dr. brownstein
176
2023-36-07
Tuesday, 07 February 2023 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved