Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: dental hygiene | inflammation | heart failure | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Tooth Brushing Protects the Heart

Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Researchers in Korea studied 161,286 men and women with no prior history of atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, or heart valve disease to find out if poor oral hygiene could lead to systemic inflammation, atrial fibrillation, and congestive heart failure.

Subjects were followed for a median of 10.5 years, after which the researchers reported that frequent tooth brushing — at least three times per day or more — was associated with a 10 percent lower risk of developing atrial fibrillation and a 12 percent lower risk of developing heart failure, according to a report in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

There’s nothing surprising in these research results. When teeth or gums are unhealthy, it can lead to systemic problems in the body. For more than 100 years, research has confirmed that bacterial overgrowth in the oral cavity can lead to heart disease.

I look in every new patient’s mouth for signs of periodontal disease, as well as counting how many mercury fillings are in his or her mouth. I have found that if the mouth is sick, the body will follow.

Getting routine dental care and frequent brushing of teeth should be part of everyone’s regimen.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Brownstein
2023-02-18
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

