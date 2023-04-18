Tooth Brushing Protects the Heart

Researchers in Korea studied 161,286 men and women with no prior history of atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, or heart valve disease to find out if poor oral hygiene could lead to systemic inflammation, atrial fibrillation, and congestive heart failure.

Subjects were followed for a median of 10.5 years, after which the researchers reported that frequent tooth brushing — at least three times per day or more — was associated with a 10 percent lower risk of developing atrial fibrillation and a 12 percent lower risk of developing heart failure, according to a report in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

There’s nothing surprising in these research results. When teeth or gums are unhealthy, it can lead to systemic problems in the body. For more than 100 years, research has confirmed that bacterial overgrowth in the oral cavity can lead to heart disease.

I look in every new patient’s mouth for signs of periodontal disease, as well as counting how many mercury fillings are in his or her mouth. I have found that if the mouth is sick, the body will follow.

Getting routine dental care and frequent brushing of teeth should be part of everyone’s regimen.