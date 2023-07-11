×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: dental care | hippocampus | alzheimers | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Poor Dental Hygiene Linked to Alzheimer's

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 11 July 2023 04:33 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Scientists repeatedly exposed a trial group of mice to the oral bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis for 22 weeks and compared them to a control group not exposed. According to the report PLOS One, postmortem testing revealed that mice that received the oral bacteria had the same pathogen in the tissue of the brain’s hippocampus — the area that controls memory and learning. The mice with the abnormal brain bacteria were found to have signs of neuroinflammation and degeneration, as well as the formation of plaques and tangles consistent with Alzheimer’s disease in humans.

I have been writing and lecturing for more than 20 years about the importance of good oral health. Whenever I write about the oral cavity, I receive a few pointed comments from dentists telling me, in essence, to “stay in my lane.”

I would be happy to leave the dental science to dentists if the oral cavity had no bearing on the health of the rest of the body. But that simply is not true.

The health of the oral cavity directly affects the health of the body. Inflamed, infected gums will cause inflammation and infection elsewhere in the body. Older studies have shown that infected gums can lead to sepsis and heart infections.

It is important to take care of your teeth and gums and see your dentist regularly. Eating a diet free of refined foods promotes healthy gums and teeth.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Whenever I write about the oral cavity, I receive a few pointed comments from dentists telling me, in essence, to “stay in my lane.”
dental care, hippocampus, alzheimers, dr. brownstein
233
2023-33-11
Tuesday, 11 July 2023 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved