Poor Dental Hygiene Linked to Alzheimer's

Scientists repeatedly exposed a trial group of mice to the oral bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis for 22 weeks and compared them to a control group not exposed. According to the report PLOS One, postmortem testing revealed that mice that received the oral bacteria had the same pathogen in the tissue of the brain’s hippocampus — the area that controls memory and learning. The mice with the abnormal brain bacteria were found to have signs of neuroinflammation and degeneration, as well as the formation of plaques and tangles consistent with Alzheimer’s disease in humans.

I have been writing and lecturing for more than 20 years about the importance of good oral health. Whenever I write about the oral cavity, I receive a few pointed comments from dentists telling me, in essence, to “stay in my lane.”

I would be happy to leave the dental science to dentists if the oral cavity had no bearing on the health of the rest of the body. But that simply is not true.

The health of the oral cavity directly affects the health of the body. Inflamed, infected gums will cause inflammation and infection elsewhere in the body. Older studies have shown that infected gums can lead to sepsis and heart infections.

It is important to take care of your teeth and gums and see your dentist regularly. Eating a diet free of refined foods promotes healthy gums and teeth.