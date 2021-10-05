Nutritional Deficiencies Linked to Dementia

Vitamin B12 deficiency is known to cause memory difficulties and dementia, particularly in older people. That’s because it helps maintain healthy nerve tissue. Therefore, deficiency results in the degeneration of nerve cells and tissues.

Because B12 deficiency causes degeneration of nerve tissues, it’s important to maintain high levels in the mid to later adult years. If deficiency persists for too long, the neurological consequences may not be reversible.

Studies have shown that vitamin B12 therapy does not reverse Alzheimer’s disease.

Vitamin B12 is safe and effective for preventing neurological decline, improving energy levels, and enhancing brain function. For elderly people, B12 shots can provide remarkable results, regardless of initial levels.

I frequently use vitamin B12 shots in my practice, and I have taught hundreds of patients to administer injections on their own. For most patients, I suggest injecting 1 cc of hydroxy B12 twice per week.

Other B vitamin deficiencies, including folate, are also associated with dementia. One study found a direct association between Alzheimer’s and low folate (vitamin B9).

In addition, elevated homocysteine levels are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Homocysteine is a protein produced in the body that is very sensitive to deficiencies of vitamins B12, B6, and folate. People should check their homocysteine levels on a yearly basis after age 50 because elevated levels are associated with heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

In fact, a study on homocysteine and Alzheimer’s published in the New England Journal of Medicine concluded, “An increased plasma homocysteine level is a strong, independent risk factor for the development of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.”

Elevated levels of homocysteine can often be treated with high doses of vitamins B12 and B6, and folic acid.