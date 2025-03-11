Maintain CoQ10 Level to Avoid Frailty

A study the journal Antioxidants looked at frailty among people over the age of 65. Scientists correlated blood levels of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) with physical activity and capacity in seniors and reported that CoQ10 levels were directly associated with lower cardiovascular risk.

Furthermore, high CoQ10 levels were found in people who engaged in more physical activity and had greater muscle capacity.

There was also an inverse correlation with sedentarism, meaning that lower CoQ10 levels were associated with an increase in sedentary behavior — a frailty index marker.

The authors concluded the study by endorsing the maintenance of CoQ10 levels in elderly people to avoid frailty.

CoQ10 is a vitamin-like substance produced in the human body. It is a key factor for cell metabolism, energy production, and antioxidant protection. It is also a potent antioxidant that helps prevent oxidative damage by cholesterol. In addition, CoQ10 is a vital component of muscles.

This study showed a direct correlation between CoQ10 levels and frailty in elderly subjects. This should be expected knowing the mechanisms of action and the body’s need for CoQ10.

Statin drugs work by poisoning the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase, which is the rate-limiting enzyme for producing cholesterol. Statins are effective for lowering cholesterol levels. However, downstream from cholesterol is CoQ10.

In other words, poisoning the HMG-CoA reductase enzyme will lower CoQ10 levels, because cholesterol is needed to produce CoQ10 — thereby impairing all the beneficial functions of CoQ10. Not surprisingly, statin drugs are associated with muscle aches and pains, cognitive decline, and neurological issues.

I’ve never been a fan of statin drugs. They have little effect on mortality, and almost no effect on longevity. If you’re taking a statin, I suggest you supplement with CoQ10.

More information can be found in my book, The Statin Disaster.