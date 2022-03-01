×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: contraception | pregnancy | diaphragm | hormones

Diaphragm: The Best Contraceptive

Michael Roizen, M.D. By Tuesday, 01 March 2022 04:42 PM Current | Bio | Archive

A diaphragm is a small rubber dome-shaped device that is inserted into the vagina before intercourse to act as a barrier that keeps sperm from meeting the egg. Usually, a spermicidal agent is used along the edge of the diaphragm to increase its effectiveness.

Diaphragms are not as effective as other birth control methods. They are estimated to be about 94 percent effective if used consistently before intercourse. (The effectiveness is greater if a woman uses her diaphragm consistently.)

The only side effect I have seen with diaphragms is an allergy to the rubber material of the device. But that is very rare.

Of all the methods of birth control, the diaphragm is, by far, the best choice. Along with a condom, the effectiveness of this method rivals birth control pills and IUDs. And diaphragms are much safer.

Unfortunately, many gynecologists try to talk female patients out of using a diaphragm. They claim that they don’t work (they do), and that it is easier to take a pill or have an IUD in place. It may be easier, but it’s not safer.

Diaphragms have been around for a long time; they are undoubtedly a safe and effective method of contraception.

For too many years, doctors have been prescribing therapies that raise a woman’s risk for breast cancer, stroke, and heart attack, as well as causing other serious adverse effects.

It started in the 1950s when doctors first prescribed synthetic estrogen to pregnant women. During the next 60 years, women were continually told that synthetic hormones were safe. They are not.

Women need to take control of their health. If you are considering using contraception, the best advice I can give you is to not choose any therapy that causes dangerous side effects.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
A diaphragm is a small rubber dome-shaped device that is inserted into the vagina before intercourse to act as a barrier that keeps sperm from meeting the egg. Usually, a spermicidal agent is used along the edge of the diaphragm to increase its effectiveness.
contraception, pregnancy, diaphragm, hormones
292
2022-42-01
Tuesday, 01 March 2022 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved