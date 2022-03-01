Diaphragm: The Best Contraceptive

A diaphragm is a small rubber dome-shaped device that is inserted into the vagina before intercourse to act as a barrier that keeps sperm from meeting the egg. Usually, a spermicidal agent is used along the edge of the diaphragm to increase its effectiveness.

Diaphragms are not as effective as other birth control methods. They are estimated to be about 94 percent effective if used consistently before intercourse. (The effectiveness is greater if a woman uses her diaphragm consistently.)

The only side effect I have seen with diaphragms is an allergy to the rubber material of the device. But that is very rare.

Of all the methods of birth control, the diaphragm is, by far, the best choice. Along with a condom, the effectiveness of this method rivals birth control pills and IUDs. And diaphragms are much safer.

Unfortunately, many gynecologists try to talk female patients out of using a diaphragm. They claim that they don’t work (they do), and that it is easier to take a pill or have an IUD in place. It may be easier, but it’s not safer.

Diaphragms have been around for a long time; they are undoubtedly a safe and effective method of contraception.

For too many years, doctors have been prescribing therapies that raise a woman’s risk for breast cancer, stroke, and heart attack, as well as causing other serious adverse effects.

It started in the 1950s when doctors first prescribed synthetic estrogen to pregnant women. During the next 60 years, women were continually told that synthetic hormones were safe. They are not.

Women need to take control of their health. If you are considering using contraception, the best advice I can give you is to not choose any therapy that causes dangerous side effects.