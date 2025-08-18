WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cholesterol | statins | parkinsons | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Inhibiting Cholesterol Causes Problems

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 19 August 2025 03:25 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The reason so many people take statins is not because of their effectiveness. It’s due to slick advertising and the inability of physicians to understand basic statistics. I can’t believe a responsible doctor would prescribe a drug that failed nearly everyone who took it.

The truth is that the vast majority of physicians are simply relying on Big Pharma’s relative risk numbers, and are unable to calculate the absolute risk data. But maybe a 1 percent to 3 percent benefit would be acceptable if the drug in question has no side effects.

However, that’s far from true with regard to statins, the adverse effects of which are numerous. In fact, I don’t have enough space here to list every adverse effect.

Why are there so many adverse effects with statin drugs? As I have explained before, these drugs poison the rate-limiting enzyme HMG-CoA reductase, which is responsible for the production of cholesterol.

And every cell in the body needs cholesterol to function. A drug that inhibits the cholesterol production should be expected to cause widespread problems.

Statins cause a lot of problems. The highest concentration of cholesterol in the human body is found in the brain. Therefore, lowering cholesterol levels could be predicted to cause brain issues. Statin medications are associated with an increase in brain and nerve illnesses such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, neuropathy, Guillain-Barre syndrome, brain fog, spontaneous memory loss, and other pathological conditions.

I’ve treated numerous patients with brain illnesses simply by telling them to stop using statins, which eventually corrects nutrient imbalances associated with these medications. Cholesterol-lowering drugs are also associated with muscle pain, liver disorders, thyroid disorders, testosterone deficiency, diabetes, inability to exercise, and weight gain.

All that for a 1 percent to 3 percent benefit.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
The reason so many people take statins is not because of their effectiveness. It’s due to slick advertising and the inability of physicians to understand basic statistics.
cholesterol, statins, parkinsons, dr. brownstein
294
2025-25-19
Tuesday, 19 August 2025 03:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved