Inhibiting Cholesterol Causes Problems

The reason so many people take statins is not because of their effectiveness. It’s due to slick advertising and the inability of physicians to understand basic statistics. I can’t believe a responsible doctor would prescribe a drug that failed nearly everyone who took it.

The truth is that the vast majority of physicians are simply relying on Big Pharma’s relative risk numbers, and are unable to calculate the absolute risk data. But maybe a 1 percent to 3 percent benefit would be acceptable if the drug in question has no side effects.

However, that’s far from true with regard to statins, the adverse effects of which are numerous. In fact, I don’t have enough space here to list every adverse effect.

Why are there so many adverse effects with statin drugs? As I have explained before, these drugs poison the rate-limiting enzyme HMG-CoA reductase, which is responsible for the production of cholesterol.

And every cell in the body needs cholesterol to function. A drug that inhibits the cholesterol production should be expected to cause widespread problems.

Statins cause a lot of problems. The highest concentration of cholesterol in the human body is found in the brain. Therefore, lowering cholesterol levels could be predicted to cause brain issues. Statin medications are associated with an increase in brain and nerve illnesses such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, neuropathy, Guillain-Barre syndrome, brain fog, spontaneous memory loss, and other pathological conditions.

I’ve treated numerous patients with brain illnesses simply by telling them to stop using statins, which eventually corrects nutrient imbalances associated with these medications. Cholesterol-lowering drugs are also associated with muscle pain, liver disorders, thyroid disorders, testosterone deficiency, diabetes, inability to exercise, and weight gain.

All that for a 1 percent to 3 percent benefit.