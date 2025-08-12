WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

Cholesterol: What Is It Good For?

Tuesday, 12 August 2025

We’ve been conditioned to believe that cholesterol is harmful, and today most physicians believe “the lower the better” when it comes to cholesterol numbers.

But cholesterol is an integral component of cell membranes. In fact, every one of the trillions of cells in the human body (each of which has a membrane), contains copious amounts of cholesterol.

The body was designed this way to ensure that cell membranes are fluid, not stiff. The membrane has a lipid (fat) bilayer — a film two molecules thick — that repels water. Cholesterol and cholesterol-derived proteins form the basis of that bilayer. Inadequate cholesterol levels result in leaky cell membranes, which leads to inflammation and degeneration.

That’s why many of the side effects of cholesterol-lowering medications are associated with inflammatory and degenerative problems.

LDL cholesterol acts as a carrier molecule for cholesterol and is an integral substance for the body. LDL also fights infections. Lipopolysaccharide, or endotoxin, is a toxic substance produced by bacteria.

When someone is admitted to the hospital for a serious infection, doctors often search for endotoxins as the cause of illness. LDL cholesterol binds and neutralizes endotoxins and bound endotoxins are unable to stimulate a serious inflammatory response in the body.

Hypercholesterolemic (high cholesterol) mice given bacterial endotoxin had a significantly lower mortality rate than a control group without high cholesterol. Conversely, mice with low cholesterol had a higher-than-normal mortality rate when confronted with endotoxins. The introduction of endogenous lipoproteins resulted in a reduced mortality rate.

Studies have found an inverse correlation between total cholesterol levels and mortality. Many of these studies found a higher death rate from infections in those with low cholesterol levels.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


