Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: chlormequat | crops | sperm count | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Agrichemical Impairs Reproduction

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 04 November 2025 04:25 PM EST

Chlormequat chloride is a chemical used in agriculture to decrease stem height of plants, lowering the risk of them bending over, which can result in a higher yield of crops. In the U.S., chlormequat is allowed only for use on ornamental plants. However, in 2018 the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permitted its use in imported foods, including grains.

In the European Union and in Canada, chlormequat is used on food crops such as wheat, oats, and barley.

A study in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology reported on the presence of chlormequat in urine samples collected from Americans. In 2017, it was detected in 69 percent of samples; that increased to 74 percent in 2019 to 2022 and in 90 percent in 2023. The authors also reported high frequency of chlormequat detection in oat-based foods.

Nearly 50 years ago, pig farmers observed reproductive declines in pigs raised on grains that contained chlormequat. Male mice have been shown to have decreased sperm counts when exposed to chlormequat.

Toxicology studies on chlormequat have demonstrated delayed onset of puberty, reduced sperm motility, and decreased testosterone levels in male rats. During pregnancy, chlormequat has been shown to dysregulate fetal growth and metabolism.

This is yet another example, in a long line, of failures from our regulatory agencies, who appear to be working for the industry they are supposed to be monitoring.

What can you do? Eat organic foods free of pesticides and herbicides.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Brownstein
241
2025-25-04
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 04:25 PM
