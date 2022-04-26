Poor Choices Cause Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths

In CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, researchers studied whether lifestyle changes could influence the number of invasive cancer cases and deaths for 26 cancer types. The modifiable risk factors studied were cigarette smoking, secondhand smoke, excess body weight, alcohol intake, consumption of red and processed meat, low consumption of fruits and vegetables, dietary fiber, UV radiation, calcium intake, and physical inactivity.

The researchers estimated that 42 percent of all cancers and 45 percent of cancer deaths are attributable to the evaluated risk factors.

Cigarette smoking accounted for the highest percentage of cancer cases (19 percent) and deaths (28.8 percent).

Next was excess body weight, which was responsible for 7.8 percent of cancer cases and 6.5 percent of cancer deaths.

To avoid cancer, you should eat a healthy diet free of refined foods as well as antibiotics and pesticides. And it should go without saying that you shouldn’t smoke. Of all the risk factors studied, cigarette smoking outweighed every other one studied.

Next in line was excess body weight followed by alcohol, UV radiation (sun exposure), and physical inactivity. Each of these factors can be modified without drugs or supplements.

Eat well, exercise, and maintain an appropriate body weight. Those three things can help any condition and improve anyone’s health.