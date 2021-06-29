×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: cancer | menopause | blood pressure | medication

BP Drug Increases Pancreatic Cancer Risk

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 04:12 PM

At the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, scientists reported that calcium channel blockers, which are commonly prescribed for high blood pressure, were associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer in postmenopausal women.

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related mortality in the United States. Using subjects from the Women’s Health Initiative, the scientists found that women who had used short-acting calcium channel blockers at any time had a 66 percent higher risk of developing pancreatic cancer.

Women who had used the drugs for three or more years had a 107 percent increase risk.

Although all hypertensive medications have serious adverse effects, calcium channel blockers — one of the most widely prescribed drug classes for high blood pressure — seem to cause more problems than others. I rarely prescribe calcium channel blockers.

Now, with pancreatic cancer a risk, I recommend even more strongly using other medications to treat hypertension.

There are plenty to choose from. Calcium channel blockers should be a last resort.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 29 June 2021 04:12 PM
