Breast Implants Linked to Lymphoma

More than 300,000 U.S. women received breast implants in 2018. On February 6, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement about the risk of lymphoma from breast implants.

Dr. Benita Asha, M.D., wrote, “After a thorough data analysis, we are reporting that, as of September 2018, the agency has received 660 medical device reports regarding [lymphoma] cases since 2010. Of the 660, our in-depth analysis suggests that there are 457 unique cases of [lymphoma], including 9 patient deaths.”

The FDA first reported a link between lymphoma and breast implants in 2011. Dr. Asha further stated, “We want to ensure that all providers who treat patients with breast implants have information regarding identification, diagnosis, and treatment. Patients are more likely to seek routine care from primary care physicians, gynecologists, and others beside their treating plastic surgeon. By providing information to healthcare providers, we believe more providers will be empowered with information to assist patients.”

The rate of developing lymphoma from breast implants has been estimated at between 1 in 3,817 and 1 in 30,000.

What can be done? First, a woman who is deciding whether to get breast implants deserves full disclosure of the risk. Breast implants can come in two forms: saline and silicone. I always recommend saline implants.

Breast implants can and do leak. Why would you want silicone leaking into your breast tissue? Some say that silicone implants feel more natural than saline implants.

I say the risk is not worth it. Choose saline over silicone.