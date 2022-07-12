×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cancer | lymphoma | breast implants | silicone

Breast Implants Linked to Lymphoma

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 12 July 2022 04:36 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

More than 300,000 U.S. women received breast implants in 2018. On February 6, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement about the risk of lymphoma from breast implants.

Dr. Benita Asha, M.D., wrote, “After a thorough data analysis, we are reporting that, as of September 2018, the agency has received 660 medical device reports regarding [lymphoma] cases since 2010. Of the 660, our in-depth analysis suggests that there are 457 unique cases of [lymphoma], including 9 patient deaths.”

The FDA first reported a link between lymphoma and breast implants in 2011. Dr. Asha further stated, “We want to ensure that all providers who treat patients with breast implants have information regarding identification, diagnosis, and treatment. Patients are more likely to seek routine care from primary care physicians, gynecologists, and others beside their treating plastic surgeon. By providing information to healthcare providers, we believe more providers will be empowered with information to assist patients.”

The rate of developing lymphoma from breast implants has been estimated at between 1 in 3,817 and 1 in 30,000.

What can be done? First, a woman who is deciding whether to get breast implants deserves full disclosure of the risk. Breast implants can come in two forms: saline and silicone. I always recommend saline implants.

Breast implants can and do leak. Why would you want silicone leaking into your breast tissue? Some say that silicone implants feel more natural than saline implants.

I say the risk is not worth it. Choose saline over silicone.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
On February 6, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement about the risk of lymphoma from breast implants.
cancer, lymphoma, breast implants, silicone
251
2022-36-12
Tuesday, 12 July 2022 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved