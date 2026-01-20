Added Bromine Costs Us Iodine

Bromine and iodine are the two closest halogens in molecular weight and size, right next to each other on the Periodic Table of Elements. This ensures that ingesting or being exposed to too much of one of these halides (bromide and iodide) will inhibit the other.

The human body has receptors that essential substances can bind to in order to be utilized. For example, we have receptors for iodine. When iodine binds to its receptors in the thyroid gland, thyroid hormone production is stimulated. In fact, there are iodine receptors in all glandular tissues (thyroid, ovaries, uterus, pancreas, pituitary, testicles, etc.), and all hormone production in the body requires adequate amounts of iodine.

However, there are no receptors in the human body for the toxic halides, bromide and fluoride. But excess amounts of those substances can bind to other halide receptors, causing the body to become deficient of essential halides. Simply put, exposure to too much bromide can cause the body to release iodine instead of binding it to receptors in the glands — which leads to iodine deficiency.

The good news is that the opposite scenario is also true: Taking iodine can result in competitive inhibition of toxic halides, causing the release of bromide and fluoride from the body. Over the last 50 years, we have seen an increase in bromide in our food supply as well as in many commonly used consumer items. At the same time, iodine levels have been falling.

I refer to this as the “double whammy” affecting our hormone health — iodine deficiency and bromine toxicity.

What happened to cause the double whammy? Before the 1970s, iodine was used in baking products as a conditioner. It strengthens the dough and helps it to rise. One slice of bread made with iodinated flour contained the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for iodine — 150 mcg.

Then in the early 1970s, for reasons unknown, bromine was substituted for iodine in baked goods. So we went from getting an essential nutrient (iodine) in baked goods to eating a product containing a toxic additive (bromine).

There’s a lot to criticize about our food supply. But replacing iodine with bromine was probably the most asinine act ever. Brominated flour now contaminates hundreds of millions of Americans on a daily basis. Our government has let this go on for more than 50 years, and it persists today.