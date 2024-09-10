WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: bones | cancer | osteoporosis | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Exercise Promotes Healthy Bones

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 10 September 2024 04:26 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Research has shown that exercise enhances bone regeneration and improves the management of conditions such as osteoporosis or metastatic bone cancer.

For a study published in the journal Regenerative Medicine, researchers utilized a computer-controlled model that mimics exercise and how bone cells respond to stretching and activity. They discovered that a “single bout of cyclic stretch activated network processes and signaling pathways likely to modulate bone regeneration and cancer.”

The authors concluded that bone cells “can be targeted by exercise-driven regenerative rehabilitation protocols aiming to modulate bone regeneration or metastatic bone cancer.”

If there's one thing you can do to maintain optimal bone health, it's to exercise on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, many people are overwhelmed by the thought of starting an exercise program. That’s why when I encourage patients to exercise, I make it clear that any form of exercise is beneficial. That includes lifting weights, swimming (probably the best form of exercise), or walking.

A simple way to incorporate an exercise program is to begin walking 30 minutes per day. Walking after a meal is a good way to aid in digestion as well.

If you have two working legs, I suggest to walk at least 30 minutes per day to aid not only your bones but the rest of your body as well.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Research has shown that exercise enhances bone regeneration and improves the management of conditions such as osteoporosis or metastatic bone cancer.
bones, cancer, osteoporosis, dr. brownstein
216
2024-26-10
Tuesday, 10 September 2024 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved