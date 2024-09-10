Exercise Promotes Healthy Bones

Research has shown that exercise enhances bone regeneration and improves the management of conditions such as osteoporosis or metastatic bone cancer.

For a study published in the journal Regenerative Medicine, researchers utilized a computer-controlled model that mimics exercise and how bone cells respond to stretching and activity. They discovered that a “single bout of cyclic stretch activated network processes and signaling pathways likely to modulate bone regeneration and cancer.”

The authors concluded that bone cells “can be targeted by exercise-driven regenerative rehabilitation protocols aiming to modulate bone regeneration or metastatic bone cancer.”

If there's one thing you can do to maintain optimal bone health, it's to exercise on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, many people are overwhelmed by the thought of starting an exercise program. That’s why when I encourage patients to exercise, I make it clear that any form of exercise is beneficial. That includes lifting weights, swimming (probably the best form of exercise), or walking.

A simple way to incorporate an exercise program is to begin walking 30 minutes per day. Walking after a meal is a good way to aid in digestion as well.

If you have two working legs, I suggest to walk at least 30 minutes per day to aid not only your bones but the rest of your body as well.