Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: blueberries | memory | flavonoids | whole foods

Eat Blueberries for Brain Health

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 29 November 2022

For years, blueberries have been studied for their ability to improve cognitive function. Researchers looked at 11 studies of blueberries, including those conducted with children and those with adults and found that blueberry ingestion improved cognitive functions including delayed memory and executive function in children. In older healthy and mildly cognitively impaired adults, it improved delayed memory, executive function, and psychomotor function.

Executive function refers to skills such as paying attention, organizing, planning, and prioritizing as well as starting and completing tasks and regulating emotions.

Studies have also shown that blueberry intake reduces the risk of diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and cognitive decline.

Blueberries contain flavonoids. There are more than 6,000 types of flavonoids, and blueberries contain many different kinds. Scientists think that may be why they are so beneficial.

Blueberries aid memory better than any pharmaceutical product on the market. The medicines prescribed for cognitive problems such as in Alzheimer’s disease are a disaster; they simply do not work. Furthermore, they are too expensive and are associated with serious adverse health effects.

To avoid cognitive decline and to treat brain issues, my advice is to eat a whole food diet free of refined sugar, flour, salt, and oils.

And eat flavonoid-containing foods like blueberries on a daily basis. Your brain will appreciate it.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Brownstein
Tuesday, 29 November 2022 04:39 PM
