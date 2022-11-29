Eat Blueberries for Brain Health

For years, blueberries have been studied for their ability to improve cognitive function. Researchers looked at 11 studies of blueberries, including those conducted with children and those with adults and found that blueberry ingestion improved cognitive functions including delayed memory and executive function in children. In older healthy and mildly cognitively impaired adults, it improved delayed memory, executive function, and psychomotor function.

Executive function refers to skills such as paying attention, organizing, planning, and prioritizing as well as starting and completing tasks and regulating emotions.

Studies have also shown that blueberry intake reduces the risk of diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and cognitive decline.

Blueberries contain flavonoids. There are more than 6,000 types of flavonoids, and blueberries contain many different kinds. Scientists think that may be why they are so beneficial.

Blueberries aid memory better than any pharmaceutical product on the market. The medicines prescribed for cognitive problems such as in Alzheimer’s disease are a disaster; they simply do not work. Furthermore, they are too expensive and are associated with serious adverse health effects.

To avoid cognitive decline and to treat brain issues, my advice is to eat a whole food diet free of refined sugar, flour, salt, and oils.

And eat flavonoid-containing foods like blueberries on a daily basis. Your brain will appreciate it.