Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

To Fast or Not To Fast

Dr. Brownstein By Tuesday, 14 September 2021 04:47 PM Current | Bio | Archive

When I was in medical school, I was taught that performing bloodwork after a fast was the best way to assess a patient’s cholesterol and cardiovascular status. As I’ve gained more experience, I’ve found that fasting blood tests really don’t offer much over non-fasting blood tests.

A study in the Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine attempted to determine whether fasting or non-fasting tests are better for lipid monitoring.

The authors make a convincing argument that non-fasting blood tests should be the standard of care when assessing lipid levels because for most people, the differences between fasting and non-fasting measures are small and not clinically relevant.

Many patients — including elderly people and diabetics — can suffer adverse effects from fasting.

The truth is that there really wasn’t much science behind the idea that fasting tests were better than non-fasting tests. In fact, there are no randomized trials that demonstrated that result.

As with much of medicine, the superiority of fasting blood tests is an old wives’ tale.

