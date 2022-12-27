×
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: blood sugar | diabetes | refined food

Is Too Much Blood Sugar Control Harmful?

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 27 December 2022 04:23 PM EST

Diabetes is occurring at epidemic rates in the United States. The vast majority of diabetics have Type 2, which is usually caused by eating a poor diet. As a result, diabetes medications are some of the most commonly prescribed on the market.

A review in BMJ reported that “. . . the body of evidence shows no meaningful benefit of intensive (compared with moderate) [blood sugar] control for [diabetic] outcomes important to patients . . . Instead of prioritizing intensive glycemic control, the focus needs to be on ensuring access to adequate diabetes care, aligning glycemic targets to patients’ goals and situations, minimizing short-term and long-term complications, reducing the burden of treatment, and improving quality of life.”

In medical school, I was taught to tightly control blood sugar in diabetics to reduce complications from the disease. That meant prescribing medications.

At that time, I did not question what I was told. But when I started practicing holistically, I investigated how all the drugs I was using worked and their side effects. I found that while diabetes medications can lower blood sugar, they have little effect on outcomes such as kidney failure, eye problems, and heart problems.

And intensive blood sugar control comes with a cost: increased risk of hypoglycemia, polypharmacy, expense, and other adverse effects.

For nearly everyone, the best way to control diabetes is by exercising and eating a healthy diet free of refined foods (especially sugar). Medications shouldn’t be necessary.

You are what you eat. A healthy diet can not only prevent, but even cure diabetes. More information can be found in my book, The Guide to Healthy Eating.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


271
Tuesday, 27 December 2022 04:23 PM
