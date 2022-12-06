Hypertension Meds Dehydrate the Body

With dehydration, an increase in blood pressure occurs as the fluid content in the arteries is lower and the heart needs push blood pressure higher to pump enough blood to the organs.

When a person is diagnosed with hypertension, he or she is often placed on a diuretic medication, which increases the loss of water and salt through the kidneys.

Diuretics are very strong medications that will severely dehydrate the body, which dramatically lowers the fluid volume and ultimately lowers blood pressure in many.

However, after a period of time, many patients on a diuretic medication will lose the blood pressure-lowering effect and need to add in another medication.

Today, it is rare to see a hypertensive patient on one medication as they are often treated with combination therapies.