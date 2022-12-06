×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Hypertension Meds Dehydrate the Body

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 06 December 2022 03:22 PM

With dehydration, an increase in blood pressure occurs as the fluid content in the arteries is lower and the heart needs push blood pressure higher to pump enough blood to the organs.

When a person is diagnosed with hypertension, he or she is often placed on a diuretic medication, which increases the loss of water and salt through the kidneys.

Diuretics are very strong medications that will severely dehydrate the body, which dramatically lowers the fluid volume and ultimately lowers blood pressure in many.

However, after a period of time, many patients on a diuretic medication will lose the blood pressure-lowering effect and need to add in another medication.

Today, it is rare to see a hypertensive patient on one medication as they are often treated with combination therapies.

