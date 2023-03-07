×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: b vitamins | micronutrients | thiamine | dr. brownstein

The History of B Vitamins

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 07 March 2023 04:37 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

I find the history of medicine fascinating. The people who discovered the existence of vitamins and minerals without the use of modern equipment were truly amazing, relying more heavily on intellect to discover micronutrients that make life possible.

The discovery of vitamin B6 was one of those astounding discoveries. The first B vitamins to be discovered were thiamine (vitamin B1) and riboflavin (vitamin B2). In fact, by the year 1932, those were the only B vitamins to have been observed.

In one study that took place after the discovery, researchers fed young rats a B vitamin deficient diet, then added vitamins B1 and B2 without any further supplementation. After a period of time, the rats developed skin lesions characterized by swelling, redness, and scaliness.

Other animal studies in which vitamin B6 was lacking resulted in anemia, heart disease, and seizures. This condition was referred to as rat acrodynia.

In 1934, Hungarian physician Paul Gyorgy, M.D., found that adding a substance to rat food would cure acrodynia. This substance – which was isolated in 1938 by Samuel Lepkovsky – was labeled vitamin B6.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
The people who discovered the existence of vitamins and minerals without the use of modern equipment were truly amazing, relying more heavily on intellect to discover micronutrients that make life possible.
b vitamins, micronutrients, thiamine, dr. brownstein
182
2023-37-07
Tuesday, 07 March 2023 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved