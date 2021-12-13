×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Environment Raising Disease Rates

David Brownstein, M.D. Monday, 13 December 2021 04:31 PM

I began practicing medicine in the early 1990s. Since that time, I’ve seen a huge increase in the number of patients being diagnosed with autoimmune disorders.

Many medical professionals will tell you that the rise is due to genetic predisposition. That is simply not true.

This rise is occurring around the world — though especially in the Western world. Genetics have not changed much over the last 30 years.

The only thing that can adequately explain this worldwide rise in autoimmune disorders is environmental exposure.

What exposures could be causing this rise? There have been significant changes in our food supply, and exposure to pollutants and vaccinations that have led to a concomitant increase in autoimmune disorders.

