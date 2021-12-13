Environment Raising Disease Rates

I began practicing medicine in the early 1990s. Since that time, I’ve seen a huge increase in the number of patients being diagnosed with autoimmune disorders.

Many medical professionals will tell you that the rise is due to genetic predisposition. That is simply not true.

This rise is occurring around the world — though especially in the Western world. Genetics have not changed much over the last 30 years.

The only thing that can adequately explain this worldwide rise in autoimmune disorders is environmental exposure.

What exposures could be causing this rise? There have been significant changes in our food supply, and exposure to pollutants and vaccinations that have led to a concomitant increase in autoimmune disorders.