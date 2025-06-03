Scientists from North Carolina State University described the toxicological and pharmacokinetic properties of the artificial sweetener sucralose in an article published by the Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health. The researchers studied sucralose-6-acetate, which is an impurity in the manufacturing of sucralose.

Commercial sucralose samples have been found to contain up to 0.67 percent sucralose-6- acetate. Animal models have shown up to 10 percent sucralose-6-acetate in fecal samples, which suggests that sucralose-6-acetate is produced in the intestines.

Using a genotoxicity screening tool, the researchers found DNA damage in the animals, indicating that sucralose-6-acetate damages the genes by producing DNA breaks.

The authors stress that the amount of sucralose-6-acetate in a single daily sucralose-sweetened drink might exceed the threshold of toxicological concern for DNA damage.

Furthermore, they found that sucralose-6-acetate significantly increased the expression of genes associated with inflammation, oxidative stress, and cancer.

Finally, sucralose-6-acetate was found to cause leaky gut.

There’s nothing good about artificial sweeteners. Artificial sweeteners are even promoted as safer than sugar-sweetened products for diabetic patients. However, my experience has shown otherwise.

Those who consume artificial sweeteners have a more difficult time losing weight. Furthermore, artificial sweeteners cause a disruption in the control of blood sugars.