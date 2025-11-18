WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

Artificial Sweeteners Increase AFib Risk

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common heart arrythmia, and the leading cause of stroke in the U.S. It is also associated with increased risk of blood clots, dementia, and heart and kidney diseases. Nearly 6 million Americans suffer from atrial fibrillation.

A study in the journal Circulation looked at more than 200,000 subjects without AFib at baseline, and studied their intake of sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages, and their risk of developing AFib. During a median follow-up of 10 years, 9,362 cases of AFib were diagnosed.

Those who drank more than two liters per week of either sugar or artificially sweetened beverages had a 20 percent higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation.

Artificially sweetened drinks are not healthier than sugar-sweetened beverages. Water should be your beverage of choice.

